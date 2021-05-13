Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market covered in Chapter 4:

AB Volvo

Clean Energy Fuels

Landi Renzo SPA

Volkswagen

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited

Daimler AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Cummins Inc

Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

PACCAR Inc

CNH Industrial NV

Honda Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Agility Fuel Systems

Hyundai Motor Group

Westport Fuel Systems Inc

General Motors

Clean Air Power

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle

Liquefied Natural Gas Vehicle

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ethylene glycol

1.5.3 Propylene glycol

1.5.4 Glycerin

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger cars

1.6.3 Light commercial vehicles

1.6.4 Heavy commercial vehicles

1.7 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19…….….continued

