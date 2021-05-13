The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Xsens

Honeywell

Vectornav Technologies

SBG Systems

Systron Donner

Moog

MEMSIC

Ixblue

L3 Communications

Aeron

Trimble Navigation

Lord Microstain

Systron Donner Inertial

Sagem

Tyndall

Major Types Covered

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Inertial Measurement Units

Other

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Inertial Systems Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Inertial Systems Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Gyroscopes

5.2 Accelerometers

5.3 Inertial Measurement Units

5.4 Other

6 Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7 Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Xsens

8.1.1 Xsens Profile

8.1.2 Xsens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Xsens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Xsens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Honeywell

8.2.1 Honeywell Profile

8.2.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Vectornav Technologies

8.3.1 Vectornav Technologies Profile

8.3.2 Vectornav Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Vectornav Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Vectornav Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 SBG Systems

8.4.1 SBG Systems Profile

8.4.2 SBG Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 SBG Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 SBG Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Systron Donner

8.5.1 Systron Donner Profile

8.5.2 Systron Donner Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Systron Donner Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Systron Donner Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Moog

8.6.1 Moog Profile

8.6.2 Moog Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Moog Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Moog Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 MEMSIC

8.7.1 MEMSIC Profile

8.7.2 MEMSIC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 MEMSIC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 MEMSIC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Ixblue

8.8.1 Ixblue Profile

8.8.2 Ixblue Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Ixblue Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Ixblue Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 L3 Communications

8.9.1 L3 Communications Profile

8.9.2 L3 Communications Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 L3 Communications Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 L3 Communications Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Aeron

8.10.1 Aeron Profile

8.10.2 Aeron Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Aeron Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Aeron Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Trimble Navigation

8.11.1 Trimble Navigation Profile

8.11.2 Trimble Navigation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Trimble Navigation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Trimble Navigation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Lord Microstain

8.12.1 Lord Microstain Profile

8.12.2 Lord Microstain Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Lord Microstain Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Lord Microstain Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Systron Donner Inertial

8.13.1 Systron Donner Inertial Profile

8.13.2 Systron Donner Inertial Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Systron Donner Inertial Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Systron Donner Inertial Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Sagem

8.14.1 Sagem Profile

8.14.2 Sagem Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Sagem Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Sagem Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Tyndall

8.15.1 Tyndall Profile

8.15.2 Tyndall Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Tyndall Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Tyndall Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Inertial Systems by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Inertial Systems Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Inertial Systems Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Automotive Inertial Systems Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

13.8.1 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

13.8.2 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

13.9 Latin America Automotive Inertial Systems Market PEST Analysis

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Inertial Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

….….Continued

