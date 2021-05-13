Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Fuel Delivery System Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive Fuel Delivery System market covered in Chapter 4:
TVS Group
Toyoda Gosei
Magneti Marelli
Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd.
Infineon Technologies AG
SPARK MINDA
TI Automotive INC
DENSO Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Weichai Group
Huayu Automotive Systems Company Limited
UCAL Fuel Systems
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Delphi Automotive Plc.
Bharat Forge Limited
Continental AG
NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Fuel Delivery System market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Fuel Delivery Module
Fuel Rail
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Fuel Delivery System market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
LCV
HCV
Passenger
Commercial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Fuel Delivery Module
1.5.3 Fuel Rail
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 LCV
1.6.3 HCV
1.6.4 Passenger
1.6.5 Commercial
1.7 Automotive Fuel Delivery System Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Fuel Delivery System Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive Fuel Delivery System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Fuel Delivery System
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Fuel Delivery System
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Fuel Delivery System Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19..…….….continued
