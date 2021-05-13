Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Drivetrain Components Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Drivetrain Components market covered in Chapter 4:

Aisin Seiki Co.

American Axle & Mfg. Holdings Inc.

Metaldyne

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Brose North America Inc.

Aisin World Corp. of America

Gentex Corp.

GKN

Visteon Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Dana Holding Corp.

Linamar Corp.

SKF Automotive

JTEKT Corp.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Drivetrain Components market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gasoline Automotive

Diesel Automotive

Hybrid Automotive

Flex Fuel Automotive

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Drivetrain Components market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gasoline Automotive

1.5.3 Diesel Automotive

1.5.4 Hybrid Automotive

1.5.5 Flex Fuel Automotive

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Drivetrain Components Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Car

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Automotive Drivetrain Components Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Drivetrain Components Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

…continued

