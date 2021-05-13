Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Door Latch, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Door Latch industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Magal Engineering
Mitsui Kinzoku
Aisin MFG.Illinois
Magna
Kiekert
IFB Automotive Private Limited
GECOM Corporation
Brose
WITTE
Strattec
By Type:
Side Door Latches
Sliding Door Latches
Liftgate Latches
Back Door Latches
By Application:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Door Latch Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Side Door Latches
1.2.2 Sliding Door Latches
1.2.3 Liftgate Latches
1.2.4 Back Door Latches
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
….. continued
