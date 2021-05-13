In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Hand Dryers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Hand Dryers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automatic Hand Dryers, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automatic Hand Dryers market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automatic Hand Dryers companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Jet Air Dryer

Hot Air Dryer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hotels

Restaurants

Commercial Complex

Hospitals

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Dyson

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

Toto

Bobrick

AIKE

Mediclinics

World Dryer

American Dryer

DIHOUR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Hand Dryers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automatic Hand Dryers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Hand Dryers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Hand Dryers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Hand Dryers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automatic Hand Dryers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Jet Air Dryer

2.2.2 Hot Air Dryer

2.3 Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automatic Hand Dryers Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hotels

2.4.2 Restaurants

2.4.3 Commercial Complex

2.4.4 Hospitals

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers by Company

3.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automatic Hand Dryers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automatic Hand Dryers by Regions

4.1 Automatic Hand Dryers by Regions

4.2 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

….continued

