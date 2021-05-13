Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.
Swisslog Holding Ltd.
Elettric80 SpA
EK Automation
Balyo Inc.
Locus Robotics
Transbotics
Egemin Automation Inc.
JBT Corporation
Dematic Corp.
Schaefer Systems International, Inc.
KMH Systems, Inc.
inVia Robotics, Inc.
Fetch Robotics, Inc.
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Seegrid Corporation
Toyota Industries Corporation
System Logistics Spa
Kollmorgen
Bastian Solutions, Inc.
By Type:
Unit Load Carrier
Forklift Truck
Tow Vehicle
Pallet Truck
Assembly Line Vehicle
Others
By Application:
Automotive
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Aerospace
Healthcare
Logistics
Retail
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Unit Load Carrier
1.2.2 Forklift Truck
1.2.3 Tow Vehicle
1.2.4 Pallet Truck
1.2.5 Assembly Line Vehicle
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Food & Beverages
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Structure by Application
…continued
