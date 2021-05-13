Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

Elettric80 SpA

EK Automation

Balyo Inc.

Locus Robotics

Transbotics

Egemin Automation Inc.

JBT Corporation

Dematic Corp.

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

KMH Systems, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Seegrid Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

System Logistics Spa

Kollmorgen

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

By Type:

Unit Load Carrier

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Assembly Line Vehicle

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unit Load Carrier

1.2.2 Forklift Truck

1.2.3 Tow Vehicle

1.2.4 Pallet Truck

1.2.5 Assembly Line Vehicle

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Food & Beverages

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Automated Guided Vehicles (Agv) Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

