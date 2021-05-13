The global Automated Greenhouse market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automated Greenhouse market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automated Greenhouse industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automated Greenhouse Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automated Greenhouse market covered in Chapter 4:

Certhon

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

Rough Brothers, Inc

Van Der Hoeven

Hoogendoorn

Priva Inc.

Netafim

Richel

Trinog-xs

Ridder Growing Solutions BV

Dalsem

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automated Greenhouse market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automated Greenhouse market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automated Greenhouse Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Glass Greenhouse

1.5.3 Plastic Greenhouse

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automated Greenhouse Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Vegetables

1.6.3 Ornamentals

1.6.4 Fruit

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Automated Greenhouse Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automated Greenhouse Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automated Greenhouse Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automated Greenhouse Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automated Greenhouse

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automated Greenhouse

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automated Greenhouse Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Certhon

4.1.1 Certhon Basic Information

4.1.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Certhon Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Certhon Business Overview

4.2 Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

4.2.1 Ceres Greenhouse Solutions Basic Information

4.2.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ceres Greenhouse Solutions Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ceres Greenhouse Solutions Business Overview

4.3 Rough Brothers, Inc

4.3.1 Rough Brothers, Inc Basic Information

4.3.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rough Brothers, Inc Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rough Brothers, Inc Business Overview

4.4 Van Der Hoeven

4.4.1 Van Der Hoeven Basic Information

4.4.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Van Der Hoeven Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Van Der Hoeven Business Overview

4.5 Hoogendoorn

4.5.1 Hoogendoorn Basic Information

4.5.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Hoogendoorn Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Hoogendoorn Business Overview

4.6 Priva Inc.

4.6.1 Priva Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Priva Inc. Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Priva Inc. Business Overview

4.7 Netafim

4.7.1 Netafim Basic Information

4.7.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Netafim Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Netafim Business Overview

4.8 Richel

4.8.1 Richel Basic Information

4.8.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Richel Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Richel Business Overview

4.9 Trinog-xs

4.9.1 Trinog-xs Basic Information

4.9.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Trinog-xs Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Trinog-xs Business Overview

4.10 Ridder Growing Solutions BV

4.10.1 Ridder Growing Solutions BV Basic Information

4.10.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ridder Growing Solutions BV Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ridder Growing Solutions BV Business Overview

4.11 Dalsem

4.11.1 Dalsem Basic Information

4.11.2 Automated Greenhouse Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Dalsem Automated Greenhouse Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Dalsem Business Overview

5 Global Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automated Greenhouse Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automated Greenhouse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automated Greenhouse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Automated Greenhouse Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Automated Greenhouse Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Automated Greenhouse Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Automated Greenhouse Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Automated Greenhouse Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Automated Greenhouse Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

