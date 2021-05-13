In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Athletic Bags business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Athletic Bags market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Athletic Bags, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Athletic Bags market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Athletic Bags companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Backpacks

Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags

Tote Bags

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adults

Kids

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike, Inc.

New Balance

Adidas

VF Corporation

Under Armour

Decathlon Group

Armani

Puma SE

ANTA

ASICS

Columbia Sportswear

Li Ning

Mizuno Corporation

Kappa

Converse

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Athletic Bags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Athletic Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Athletic Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Athletic Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Athletic Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Athletic Bags Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Athletic Bags Segment by Type

2.2.1 Backpacks

2.2.2 Duffle Bags

2.2.3 Drawstring Bags

2.2.4 Tote Bags

2.3 Athletic Bags Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Athletic Bags Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Athletic Bags Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Athletic Bags Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Kids

2.5 Athletic Bags Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Athletic Bags Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Athletic Bags Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Athletic Bags Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Athletic Bags by Company

3.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Athletic Bags Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Athletic Bags Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Athletic Bags Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Athletic Bags Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Athletic Bags Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Athletic Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Athletic Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Athletic Bags Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Athletic Bags by Regions

4.1 Athletic Bags by Regions

4.2 Americas Athletic Bags Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Athletic Bags Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Athletic Bags Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Athletic Bags Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Athletic Bags Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Athletic Bags Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Athletic Bags Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Athletic Bags Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Athletic Bags Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Athletic Bags Consumption by Regions

….continued

