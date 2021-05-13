Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Animal Feed Safety Testing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Animal Feed Safety Testing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Quantum Analytical Services Ltd
Scintec
DM Scientific
EMSL Anlaytical Inc
Foss
FeedTest
Maxxam
Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories
Whitebeck Group
Invivo Laboratories
Bruker Biosciences Corporation
Intertek
Food Safety Net Services
RL Food Testing Laboratories
Life Technologies Inc
SDK Laboratories
OMIC USA Inc
Phenomenex Inc
TUV Rheinland Group
Genetic ID NA Inc.
By Type:
Pathogen Testing
Pesticides, Fertilisers
Antibiotics & Drugs
Mycotoxin Analysis
Proximate Analysis
Others
By Application:
Poultry Feed
Dairy Feed
Equine Feed
Pet Food
Fish Feed
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pathogen Testing
1.2.2 Pesticides, Fertilisers
1.2.3 Antibiotics & Drugs
1.2.4 Mycotoxin Analysis
1.2.5 Proximate Analysis
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Poultry Feed
1.3.2 Dairy Feed
1.3.3 Equine Feed
1.3.4 Pet Food
1.3.5 Fish Feed
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
