The global Animal Feed Safety Testing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Animal Feed Safety Testing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Animal Feed Safety Testing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Animal Feed Safety Testing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Animal Feed Safety Testing market covered in Chapter 4:

Food Safety Net Services

OMIC USA Inc

Genetic ID NA Inc.

Quantum Analytical Services Ltd

Life Technologies Inc

Phenomenex Inc

Maxxam

RL Food Testing Laboratories

SDK Laboratories

TUV Rheinland Group

Foss

Whitebeck Group

Scintec

Bruker Biosciences Corporation

DM Scientific

FeedTest

Intertek

EMSL Anlaytical Inc

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories

Invivo Laboratories

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Animal Feed Safety Testing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pathogen Testing

Pesticides, Fertilisers

Antibiotics & Drugs

Mycotoxin Analysis

Proximate Analysis

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Animal Feed Safety Testing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Poultry Feed

Dairy Feed

Equine Feed

Pet Food

Fish Feed

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pathogen Testing

1.5.3 Pesticides, Fertilisers

1.5.4 Antibiotics & Drugs

1.5.5 Mycotoxin Analysis

1.5.6 Proximate Analysis

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Poultry Feed

1.6.3 Dairy Feed

1.6.4 Equine Feed

1.6.5 Pet Food

1.6.6 Fish Feed

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Animal Feed Safety Testing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Animal Feed Safety Testing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Animal Feed Safety Testing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Animal Feed Safety Testing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Animal Feed Safety Testing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Animal Feed Safety Testing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Food Safety Net Services

4.1.1 Food Safety Net Services Basic Information

4.1.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Food Safety Net Services Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Food Safety Net Services Business Overview

4.2 OMIC USA Inc

4.2.1 OMIC USA Inc Basic Information

4.2.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 OMIC USA Inc Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 OMIC USA Inc Business Overview

4.3 Genetic ID NA Inc.

4.3.1 Genetic ID NA Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Genetic ID NA Inc. Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Genetic ID NA Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Quantum Analytical Services Ltd

4.4.1 Quantum Analytical Services Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Quantum Analytical Services Ltd Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Quantum Analytical Services Ltd Business Overview

4.5 Life Technologies Inc

4.5.1 Life Technologies Inc Basic Information

4.5.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Life Technologies Inc Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Life Technologies Inc Business Overview

4.6 Phenomenex Inc

4.6.1 Phenomenex Inc Basic Information

4.6.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Phenomenex Inc Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Phenomenex Inc Business Overview

4.7 Maxxam

4.7.1 Maxxam Basic Information

4.7.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Maxxam Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Maxxam Business Overview

4.8 RL Food Testing Laboratories

4.8.1 RL Food Testing Laboratories Basic Information

4.8.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 RL Food Testing Laboratories Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 RL Food Testing Laboratories Business Overview

4.9 SDK Laboratories

4.9.1 SDK Laboratories Basic Information

4.9.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 SDK Laboratories Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 SDK Laboratories Business Overview

4.10 TUV Rheinland Group

4.10.1 TUV Rheinland Group Basic Information

4.10.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 TUV Rheinland Group Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 TUV Rheinland Group Business Overview

4.11 Foss

4.11.1 Foss Basic Information

4.11.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Foss Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Foss Business Overview

4.12 Whitebeck Group

4.12.1 Whitebeck Group Basic Information

4.12.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Whitebeck Group Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Whitebeck Group Business Overview

4.13 Scintec

4.13.1 Scintec Basic Information

4.13.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Scintec Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Scintec Business Overview

4.14 Bruker Biosciences Corporation

4.14.1 Bruker Biosciences Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Bruker Biosciences Corporation Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Bruker Biosciences Corporation Business Overview

4.15 DM Scientific

4.15.1 DM Scientific Basic Information

4.15.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 DM Scientific Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 DM Scientific Business Overview

4.16 FeedTest

4.16.1 FeedTest Basic Information

4.16.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 FeedTest Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 FeedTest Business Overview

4.17 Intertek

4.17.1 Intertek Basic Information

4.17.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Intertek Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Intertek Business Overview

4.18 EMSL Anlaytical Inc

4.18.1 EMSL Anlaytical Inc Basic Information

4.18.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 EMSL Anlaytical Inc Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 EMSL Anlaytical Inc Business Overview

4.19 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories

4.19.1 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Basic Information

4.19.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Business Overview

4.20 Invivo Laboratories

4.20.1 Invivo Laboratories Basic Information

4.20.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Invivo Laboratories Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Invivo Laboratories Business Overview

5 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Animal Feed Safety Testing Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Segment b

….continued

