The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Jtekt Corporation

Magna International

Gkn

Zf Freidrichschafen

Borgwarner

Haldex

Dana Holding Corporation

Oerlikon Inc

Continental Ag

Eaton Corporation

Major Types Covered

Automatic All-Wheel Drive Systems

Manual All-Wheel Drive Systems

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Automatic All-Wheel Drive Systems

5.2 Manual All-Wheel Drive Systems

6 Global All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7 Global All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Jtekt Corporation

8.1.1 Jtekt Corporation Profile

8.1.2 Jtekt Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Jtekt Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Jtekt Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Magna International

8.2.1 Magna International Profile

8.2.2 Magna International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Magna International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Magna International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Gkn

8.3.1 Gkn Profile

8.3.2 Gkn Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Gkn Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Gkn Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Zf Freidrichschafen

8.4.1 Zf Freidrichschafen Profile

8.4.2 Zf Freidrichschafen Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Zf Freidrichschafen Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Zf Freidrichschafen Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Borgwarner

8.5.1 Borgwarner Profile

8.5.2 Borgwarner Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Borgwarner Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Borgwarner Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Haldex

8.6.1 Haldex Profile

8.6.2 Haldex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Haldex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Haldex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Dana Holding Corporation

8.7.1 Dana Holding Corporation Profile

8.7.2 Dana Holding Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Dana Holding Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Dana Holding Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Oerlikon Inc

8.8.1 Oerlikon Inc Profile

8.8.2 Oerlikon Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Oerlikon Inc Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Oerlikon Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Continental Ag

8.9.1 Continental Ag Profile

8.9.2 Continental Ag Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Continental Ag Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Continental Ag Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Eaton Corporation

8.10.1 Eaton Corporation Profile

8.10.2 Eaton Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Eaton Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Eaton Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Market PEST Analysis

13 Latin America

13.1 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.2 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.3 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.4 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

13.5 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Import and Export from 2014-2019E

13.6 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

13.7 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

13.8 Latin America All-Wheel Drive Vehicles (Awd) by Country (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

….….Continued

