Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Alfalfa, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Alfalfa industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Accomazzo Company
Alfalfa Monegros, S.L. Gansu Daye
Green Prairie International
Haykingdom Inc.
Grupo Osés
SL Follen Company
Al Dahra ACX Global, Inc.
Cubeit Hay Company
Bailey Farms
Hay USA
Multi feeds
Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.
Los Venteros S.C.
McCracken Hay Company
Riverina (Australia) Pty
Knight Ag Sourcing
Standlee Hay Company
Border Valley
M&C Hay
By Type:
Hay
Pellet
By Application:
Meat/Dairy Animal Feed
Horse Feed
Poultry
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Alfalfa Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hay
1.2.2 Pellet
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Meat/Dairy Animal Feed
1.3.2 Horse Feed
1.3.3 Poultry
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Alfalfa Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Alfalfa Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Alfalfa Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Alfalfa Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Alfalfa Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Alfalfa (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Alfalfa Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Alfalfa Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Alfalfa (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Alfalfa Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Alfalfa Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Alfalfa (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Alfalfa Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Alfalfa Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Alfalfa Market Analysis
3.1 United States Alfalfa Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Alfalfa Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Alfalfa Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Alfalfa Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Alfalfa Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Alfalfa Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
