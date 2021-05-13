The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
RESA
International Business Machines
Rockwell Collins
Siemens
Amadeus
Ultra-Electronics
Ikusi
SITA
INFORM Software
Northrop Grumman
Major Types Covered
Flight Information Display Systems
Ground Information Display Systems
Other
Major Applications Covered
Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)
Airport Ticket Counter
Airport Entrance/Exit
Other
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Airport Display Systems Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Airport Display Systems Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Airport Display Systems Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Airport Display Systems Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Flight Information Display Systems
5.2 Ground Information Display Systems
5.3 Other
6 Global Airport Display Systems Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC)
6.2 Airport Ticket Counter
6.3 Airport Entrance/Exit
6.4 Other
7 Global Airport Display Systems Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 RESA
8.1.1 RESA Profile
8.1.2 RESA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 RESA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 RESA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 International Business Machines
8.2.1 International Business Machines Profile
8.2.2 International Business Machines Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 International Business Machines Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 International Business Machines Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Rockwell Collins
8.3.1 Rockwell Collins Profile
8.3.2 Rockwell Collins Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Rockwell Collins Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Rockwell Collins Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Siemens
8.4.1 Siemens Profile
8.4.2 Siemens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Siemens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Siemens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Amadeus
8.5.1 Amadeus Profile
8.5.2 Amadeus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Amadeus Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Amadeus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Ultra-Electronics
8.6.1 Ultra-Electronics Profile
8.6.2 Ultra-Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Ultra-Electronics Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Ultra-Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Ikusi
8.7.1 Ikusi Profile
8.7.2 Ikusi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Ikusi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Ikusi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 SITA
8.8.1 SITA Profile
8.8.2 SITA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 SITA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 SITA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 INFORM Software
8.9.1 INFORM Software Profile
8.9.2 INFORM Software Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 INFORM Software Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 INFORM Software Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Northrop Grumman
8.10.1 Northrop Grumman Profile
8.10.2 Northrop Grumman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Northrop Grumman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Northrop Grumman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Airport Display Systems Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Airport Display Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Airport Display Systems Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Airport Display Systems Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Airport Display Systems Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Airport Display Systems Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Airport Display Systems Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Airport Display Systems Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Airport Display Systems by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Airport Display Systems Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Airport Display Systems Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Airport Display Systems Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Airport Display Systems Production, Ex-factory Price, R
..…continued.
