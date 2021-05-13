Global Agrochemical Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The global Agrochemical market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agrochemical market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agrochemical industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agrochemical Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agrochemical market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF S.E.

Nufarm Ltd.

Agrium Inc.

K+S AG

Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd

Monsanto Company

Sumitomo Chemical

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

Bayer A.G.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Mosaic Company

Potash Corp. SAS. Inc.

Dow Agrosciences LLC.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agrochemical market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agrochemical market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agrochemical Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fertilizers

1.5.3 Crop Protection Chemicals

1.5.4 Plant Growth Regulators

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agrochemical Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cereals & Grains

1.6.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.6.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Agrochemical Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agrochemical Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agrochemical Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agrochemical Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agrochemical

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agrochemical

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agrochemical Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF S.E.

4.1.1 BASF S.E. Basic Information

4.1.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF S.E. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF S.E. Business Overview

4.2 Nufarm Ltd.

4.2.1 Nufarm Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Nufarm Ltd. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Nufarm Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Agrium Inc.

4.3.1 Agrium Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Agrium Inc. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Agrium Inc. Business Overview

4.4 K+S AG

4.4.1 K+S AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 K+S AG Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 K+S AG Business Overview

4.5 Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd

4.5.1 Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Monsanto Company

4.6.1 Monsanto Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Monsanto Company Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Monsanto Company Business Overview

4.7 Sumitomo Chemical

4.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

4.8 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

4.8.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Basic Information

4.8.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company Business Overview

4.9 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative

4.9.1 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Basic Information

4.9.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Business Overview

4.10 Bayer A.G.

4.10.1 Bayer A.G. Basic Information

4.10.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Bayer A.G. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Bayer A.G. Business Overview

4.11 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

4.11.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA Basic Information

4.11.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA Business Overview

4.12 Mosaic Company

4.12.1 Mosaic Company Basic Information

4.12.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Mosaic Company Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Mosaic Company Business Overview

4.13 Potash Corp. SAS. Inc.

4.13.1 Potash Corp. SAS. Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Potash Corp. SAS. Inc. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Potash Corp. SAS. Inc. Business Overview

4.14 Dow Agrosciences LLC.

4.14.1 Dow Agrosciences LLC. Basic Information

4.14.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Dow Agrosciences LLC. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Dow Agrosciences LLC. Business Overview

4.15 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

4.15.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Basic Information

4.15.2 Agrochemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Agrochemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Business Overview

….continued

