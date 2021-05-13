The global Agrochemical and Pesticid market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agrochemical and Pesticid market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agrochemical and Pesticid industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agrochemical and Pesticid Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agrochemical and Pesticid market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF

Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

Bailing Agrochemical

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

Gharda

Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

Qingdao Kyx Chemical

DuPont

Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

Hubei Sanonda

Albaugh

Jiangsu Fengshan Group

KWIN Joint-stock

Syngenta

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

Yancheng Limin Chemical

Nanjing Red Sun

Monsanto

Jiangsu Jiannong Agrochemical

Bayer

Nufarm

Adama

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

Dow AgroSciences

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Zhejiang Hisun Chemical

Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agrochemical and Pesticid market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Insecticides

Antiseptics

Herbicides

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agrochemical and Pesticid market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural

Garden

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Insecticides

1.5.3 Antiseptics

1.5.4 Herbicides

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agricultural

1.6.3 Garden

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Agrochemical and Pesticid Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agrochemical and Pesticid Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agrochemical and Pesticid Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agrochemical and Pesticid

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agrochemical and Pesticid Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Basic Information

4.1.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF Business Overview

4.2 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

4.2.1 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Business Overview

4.3 Bailing Agrochemical

4.3.1 Bailing Agrochemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bailing Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bailing Agrochemical Business Overview

4.4 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

4.4.1 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.4.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Business Overview

4.5 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals

4.5.1 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Zhengzhou Labor Agrochemicals Business Overview

4.6 Gharda

4.6.1 Gharda Basic Information

4.6.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Gharda Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Gharda Business Overview

4.7 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical

4.7.1 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Basic Information

4.7.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Shandong Qilin Agrochemical Business Overview

4.8 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals

4.8.1 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals Business Overview

4.9 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry

4.9.1 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Basic Information

4.9.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry Business Overview

4.10 Qingdao Kyx Chemical

4.10.1 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Basic Information

4.10.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Qingdao Kyx Chemical Business Overview

4.11 DuPont

4.11.1 DuPont Basic Information

4.11.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 DuPont Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 DuPont Business Overview

4.12 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company

4.12.1 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Basic Information

4.12.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company Business Overview

4.13 Hubei Sanonda

4.13.1 Hubei Sanonda Basic Information

4.13.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hubei Sanonda Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hubei Sanonda Business Overview

4.14 Albaugh

4.14.1 Albaugh Basic Information

4.14.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Albaugh Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Albaugh Business Overview

4.15 Jiangsu Fengshan Group

4.15.1 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Basic Information

4.15.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Jiangsu Fengshan Group Business Overview

4.16 KWIN Joint-stock

4.16.1 KWIN Joint-stock Basic Information

4.16.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 KWIN Joint-stock Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 KWIN Joint-stock Business Overview

4.17 Syngenta

4.17.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.17.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Syngenta Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.18 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical

4.18.1 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Basic Information

4.18.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Business Overview

4.19 Yancheng Limin Chemical

4.19.1 Yancheng Limin Chemical Basic Information

4.19.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Yancheng Limin Chemical Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Yancheng Limin Chemical Business Overview

4.20 Nanjing Red Sun

4.20.1 Nanjing Red Sun Basic Information

4.20.2 Agrochemical and Pesticid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Nanjing Red Sun Agrochemical and Pesticid Market Performance (2015-2020)

….continued

