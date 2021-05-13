The global Agro Textiles market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agro Textiles market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agro Textiles industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agro Textiles Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agro Textiles market covered in Chapter 4:

Rishi TechTex Ltd.

Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd.

B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

Neo Corp International Limited

Diatex

CTM Agro textiles Ltd.

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

SRF Limited

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Belton Industries, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agro Textiles market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Shade Nets

Mulch Mats

Fishing Nets

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agro Textiles market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Vegetables

Fruit

Crop

Construction

Industrial

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agro Textiles Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Shade Nets

1.5.3 Mulch Mats

1.5.4 Fishing Nets

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agro Textiles Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Vegetables

1.6.3 Fruit

1.6.4 Crop

1.6.5 Construction

1.6.6 Industrial

1.6.7 Other

1.7 Agro Textiles Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agro Textiles Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agro Textiles Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agro Textiles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agro Textiles

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agro Textiles

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agro Textiles Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rishi TechTex Ltd.

4.1.1 Rishi TechTex Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rishi TechTex Ltd. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rishi TechTex Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing)Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

4.3.1 B&V Agro Irrigation Co. Basic Information

4.3.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 B&V Agro Irrigation Co. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 B&V Agro Irrigation Co. Business Overview

4.4 Neo Corp International Limited

4.4.1 Neo Corp International Limited Basic Information

4.4.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Neo Corp International Limited Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Neo Corp International Limited Business Overview

4.5 Diatex

4.5.1 Diatex Basic Information

4.5.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Diatex Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Diatex Business Overview

4.6 CTM Agro textiles Ltd.

4.6.1 CTM Agro textiles Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 CTM Agro textiles Ltd. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 CTM Agro textiles Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Beaulieu Technical Textiles

4.7.1 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Basic Information

4.7.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Business Overview

4.8 SRF Limited

4.8.1 SRF Limited Basic Information

4.8.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 SRF Limited Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 SRF Limited Business Overview

4.9 Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

4.9.1 Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Belton Industries, Inc.

4.10.1 Belton Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.10.2 Agro Textiles Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Belton Industries, Inc. Agro Textiles Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Belton Industries, Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Agro Textiles Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Agro Textiles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Agro Textiles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agro Textiles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Agro Textiles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Agro Textiles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Agro Textiles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Agro Textiles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Agro Textiles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Agro Textiles Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

