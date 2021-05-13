Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agriculture M2M, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agriculture M2M industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Kontron
Tyro Remotes
Valley Irrigation
CIMS Industries
Verizon
Dacom
Farm Work
ELECSYS
Argus Controls
Orange Business Services
ELTOPIA
Aeris
Vodafone
By Type:
Radio frequency identification (RFID)
Automated processing
Farm management software
By Application:
Equipment monitoring and diagnostics
Equipment/ process control
Weather conditions information
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Agriculture M2M Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Radio frequency identification (RFID)
1.2.2 Automated processing
1.2.3 Farm management software
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Equipment monitoring and diagnostics
1.3.2 Equipment/ process control
1.3.3 Weather conditions information
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Agriculture M2M Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
3.1 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
5.1 China Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
8.1 India Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Kontron
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Kontron Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Kontron Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.2 Tyro Remotes
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Tyro Remotes Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Tyro Remotes Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.3 Valley Irrigation
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Valley Irrigation Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Valley Irrigation Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.4 CIMS Industries
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 CIMS Industries Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 CIMS Industries Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.5 Verizon
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Verizon Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Verizon Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.6 Dacom
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Dacom Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Dacom Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.7 Farm Work
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Farm Work Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Farm Work Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.8 ELECSYS
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 ELECSYS Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 ELECSYS Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.9 Argus Controls
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Argus Controls Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Argus Controls Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.10 Orange Business Services
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Orange Business Services Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Orange Business Services Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.11 ELTOPIA
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 ELTOPIA Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 ELTOPIA Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.12 Aeris
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Aeris Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Aeris Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
11.13 Vodafone
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Vodafone Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Vodafone Agriculture M2M Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Agriculture M2M Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Agriculture M2M Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Agriculture M2M Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Agriculture M2M Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Agriculture M2M Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Agriculture M2M Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Agriculture M2M Picture
Table Product Specifications of Agriculture M2M
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Agriculture M2M by Type in 2019
Table Types of Agriculture M2M
Figure Radio frequency identification (RFID) Picture
Figure Automated processing Picture
Figure Farm management software Picture
….continued
