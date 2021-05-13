Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agriculture M2M, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agriculture M2M industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Kontron

Tyro Remotes

Valley Irrigation

CIMS Industries

Verizon

Dacom

Farm Work

ELECSYS

Argus Controls

Orange Business Services

ELTOPIA

Aeris

Vodafone

By Type:

Radio frequency identification (RFID)

Automated processing

Farm management software

By Application:

Equipment monitoring and diagnostics

Equipment/ process control

Weather conditions information

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture M2M Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Radio frequency identification (RFID)

1.2.2 Automated processing

1.2.3 Farm management software

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Equipment monitoring and diagnostics

1.3.2 Equipment/ process control

1.3.3 Weather conditions information

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Agriculture M2M Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Agriculture M2M Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agriculture M2M (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

3.1 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Agriculture M2M Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

5.1 China Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture M2M Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

8.1 India Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Kontron

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Kontron Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Kontron Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.2 Tyro Remotes

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Tyro Remotes Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Tyro Remotes Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.3 Valley Irrigation

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Valley Irrigation Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Valley Irrigation Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.4 CIMS Industries

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 CIMS Industries Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 CIMS Industries Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.5 Verizon

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Verizon Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Verizon Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.6 Dacom

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Dacom Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Dacom Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.7 Farm Work

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Farm Work Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Farm Work Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.8 ELECSYS

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 ELECSYS Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 ELECSYS Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.9 Argus Controls

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Argus Controls Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Argus Controls Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.10 Orange Business Services

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Orange Business Services Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Orange Business Services Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.11 ELTOPIA

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 ELTOPIA Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 ELTOPIA Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.12 Aeris

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Aeris Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Aeris Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

11.13 Vodafone

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Vodafone Agriculture M2M Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Vodafone Agriculture M2M Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Agriculture M2M Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Agriculture M2M Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Agriculture M2M Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Agriculture M2M Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Agriculture M2M Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Agriculture M2M Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Agriculture M2M Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Agriculture M2M Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Agriculture M2M Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Agriculture M2M Picture

Table Product Specifications of Agriculture M2M

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Agriculture M2M by Type in 2019

Table Types of Agriculture M2M

Figure Radio frequency identification (RFID) Picture

Figure Automated processing Picture

Figure Farm management software Picture

….continued

