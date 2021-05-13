Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agriculture Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5267555-global-agriculture-equipment-market-research-report-2015-2027

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cerium-oxide-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-08

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agriculture Equipment industry.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-cargo-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-04-09

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-rhizoma-gastrodiae-tablets-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-04-12

Major players covered in this report:

JCB

China Northern

Shifeng

Modern Agriculture

JL Farm Equipment

New Holland

Kinze

AgriArgo

Great Plains

Kverneland

CNH

Nonghaha

John Deere

Kubota

Ten Square

Rabe

Top Air

Woer

Oxbo

ZhongJi Southern

Menoble

Monosem

Dongfeng

Grimme

YTO

AGCO

Same Deutz-Fahr

Double L

Farmers Equipment

Challenger

By Type:

Agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

Agriculture spraying equipment

Hay & forage equipment

Irrigation & crop processing equipment

Other agriculture equipment

By Application:

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Agriculture tractors

1.2.2 Harvesters

1.2.3 Soil preparation & cultivation equipment

1.2.4 Agriculture spraying equipment

1.2.5 Hay & forage equipment

1.2.6 Irrigation & crop processing equipment

1.2.7 Other agriculture equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-yarnfiber-lubricants-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-04-13

1.3.1 Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

1.3.2 Sowing & Planting

1.3.3 Weed Cultivation

1.3.4 Plant Protection

1.3.5 Harvesting & Threshing

1.3.6 Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-real-time-location-system-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-04-14

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105