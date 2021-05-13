Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agriculture Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agriculture Equipment industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
JCB
China Northern
Shifeng
Modern Agriculture
JL Farm Equipment
New Holland
Kinze
AgriArgo
Great Plains
Kverneland
CNH
Nonghaha
John Deere
Kubota
Ten Square
Rabe
Top Air
Woer
Oxbo
ZhongJi Southern
Menoble
Monosem
Dongfeng
Grimme
YTO
AGCO
Same Deutz-Fahr
Double L
Farmers Equipment
Challenger
By Type:
Agriculture tractors
Harvesters
Soil preparation & cultivation equipment
Agriculture spraying equipment
Hay & forage equipment
Irrigation & crop processing equipment
Other agriculture equipment
By Application:
Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
Sowing & Planting
Weed Cultivation
Plant Protection
Harvesting & Threshing
Post-Harvest & Agro Processing
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Agriculture Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Agriculture tractors
1.2.2 Harvesters
1.2.3 Soil preparation & cultivation equipment
1.2.4 Agriculture spraying equipment
1.2.5 Hay & forage equipment
1.2.6 Irrigation & crop processing equipment
1.2.7 Other agriculture equipment
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation
1.3.2 Sowing & Planting
1.3.3 Weed Cultivation
1.3.4 Plant Protection
1.3.5 Harvesting & Threshing
1.3.6 Post-Harvest & Agro Processing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
….continued
