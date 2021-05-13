The global Agriculture Biotechnology market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agriculture Biotechnology market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agriculture Biotechnology industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agriculture Biotechnology Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agriculture Biotechnology market covered in Chapter 4:

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie

Monsanto Company

Evogene Ltd.

Performance Plants Inc.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited.

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

KWS SAAT SE

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Certis USA LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agriculture Biotechnology market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Genome Editing Tools

Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

Synthetic Biology

Biochips

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agriculture Biotechnology market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transgenic Seeds

Crop Protection Products

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Genome Editing Tools

1.5.3 Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing

1.5.4 Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)

1.5.5 Synthetic Biology

1.5.6 Biochips

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transgenic Seeds

1.6.3 Crop Protection Products

1.7 Agriculture Biotechnology Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agriculture Biotechnology Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agriculture Biotechnology Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agriculture Biotechnology

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agriculture Biotechnology

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agriculture Biotechnology Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Syngenta AG

4.1.1 Syngenta AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Syngenta AG Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Syngenta AG Business Overview

4.2 Vilmorin & Cie

4.2.1 Vilmorin & Cie Basic Information

4.2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Vilmorin & Cie Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Vilmorin & Cie Business Overview

4.3 Monsanto Company

4.3.1 Monsanto Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Monsanto Company Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Monsanto Company Business Overview

4.4 Evogene Ltd.

4.4.1 Evogene Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Evogene Ltd. Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Evogene Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Performance Plants Inc.

4.5.1 Performance Plants Inc. Basic Information

4.5.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Performance Plants Inc. Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Performance Plants Inc. Business Overview

4.6 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited.

4.6.1 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited. Basic Information

4.6.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited. Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited. Business Overview

4.7 DowDuPont Inc.

4.7.1 DowDuPont Inc. Basic Information

4.7.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 DowDuPont Inc. Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 DowDuPont Inc. Business Overview

4.8 BASF SE

4.8.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.8.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BASF SE Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.9 KWS SAAT SE

4.9.1 KWS SAAT SE Basic Information

4.9.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 KWS SAAT SE Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 KWS SAAT SE Business Overview

4.10 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

4.10.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Certis USA LLC

4.11.1 Certis USA LLC Basic Information

4.11.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Certis USA LLC Agriculture Biotechnology Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Certis USA LLC Business Overview

5 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Agriculture Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Agriculture Biotechnology Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

