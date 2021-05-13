Global Agricultural Pheromone Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The global Agricultural Pheromone market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agricultural Pheromone market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agricultural Pheromone industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agricultural Pheromone Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agricultural Pheromone market covered in Chapter 4:

Pherobank

Biobest Belgium

Shin-Etsu

Suterra

BASF

Bio Controle

Isagro

Certis Europe

Koppert

Isca Technologies

Russell Ipm

Bedoukian Research

Trece

Bioline Agrosciences

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Pheromone market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Pheromone market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Detection & Monitoring

Mass Trapping

Mating Disruption

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Pheromone Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Sex Pheromones

1.5.3 Aggregation Pheromones

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agricultural Pheromone Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Detection & Monitoring

1.6.3 Mass Trapping

1.6.4 Mating Disruption

1.7 Agricultural Pheromone Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Pheromone Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agricultural Pheromone Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agricultural Pheromone Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Pheromone

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Pheromone

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agricultural Pheromone Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pherobank

4.1.1 Pherobank Basic Information

4.1.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pherobank Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pherobank Business Overview

4.2 Biobest Belgium

4.2.1 Biobest Belgium Basic Information

4.2.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Biobest Belgium Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Biobest Belgium Business Overview

4.3 Shin-Etsu

4.3.1 Shin-Etsu Basic Information

4.3.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shin-Etsu Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

4.4 Suterra

4.4.1 Suterra Basic Information

4.4.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Suterra Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Suterra Business Overview

4.5 BASF

4.5.1 BASF Basic Information

4.5.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BASF Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BASF Business Overview

4.6 Bio Controle

4.6.1 Bio Controle Basic Information

4.6.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bio Controle Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bio Controle Business Overview

4.7 Isagro

4.7.1 Isagro Basic Information

4.7.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Isagro Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Isagro Business Overview

4.8 Certis Europe

4.8.1 Certis Europe Basic Information

4.8.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Certis Europe Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Certis Europe Business Overview

4.9 Koppert

4.9.1 Koppert Basic Information

4.9.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Koppert Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Koppert Business Overview

4.10 Isca Technologies

4.10.1 Isca Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Isca Technologies Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Isca Technologies Business Overview

4.11 Russell Ipm

4.11.1 Russell Ipm Basic Information

4.11.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Russell Ipm Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Russell Ipm Business Overview

4.12 Bedoukian Research

4.12.1 Bedoukian Research Basic Information

4.12.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Bedoukian Research Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Bedoukian Research Business Overview

4.13 Trece

4.13.1 Trece Basic Information

4.13.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Trece Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Trece Business Overview

4.14 Bioline Agrosciences

4.14.1 Bioline Agrosciences Basic Information

4.14.2 Agricultural Pheromone Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Bioline Agrosciences Agricultural Pheromone Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Bioline Agrosciences Business Overview

….continued

