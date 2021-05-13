The global Agricultural Microbial market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agricultural Microbial market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agricultural Microbial industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agricultural Microbial Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Agricultural Microbial market covered in Chapter 4:

Dowdupont

BASF SE

Valent Biosciences LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations

Koppert B.V.

Certis USA LLC

Monsanto Bioag Alliance

Isagro S.P.A.

Bioworks, Inc.

Syngenta

Arysta Lifescience Corporation

Bayer AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Microbial market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bacteria

Fungi

Virus

Protozoa

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Microbial market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Microbial Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bacteria

1.5.3 Fungi

1.5.4 Virus

1.5.5 Protozoa

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Agricultural Microbial Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cereals and Grains

1.6.3 Oilseeds and Pulses

1.6.4 Fruits and Vegetables

1.6.5 Turf and Ornamentals

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Agricultural Microbial Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Microbial Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Agricultural Microbial Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Agricultural Microbial Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Microbial

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Microbial

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agricultural Microbial Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dowdupont

4.1.1 Dowdupont Basic Information

4.1.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dowdupont Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dowdupont Business Overview

4.2 BASF SE

4.2.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.2.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF SE Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.3 Valent Biosciences LLC

4.3.1 Valent Biosciences LLC Basic Information

4.3.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Valent Biosciences LLC Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Valent Biosciences LLC Business Overview

4.4 Marrone Bio Innovations

4.4.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Basic Information

4.4.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Marrone Bio Innovations Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Marrone Bio Innovations Business Overview

4.5 Koppert B.V.

4.5.1 Koppert B.V. Basic Information

4.5.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Koppert B.V. Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Koppert B.V. Business Overview

4.6 Certis USA LLC

4.6.1 Certis USA LLC Basic Information

4.6.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Certis USA LLC Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Certis USA LLC Business Overview

4.7 Monsanto Bioag Alliance

4.7.1 Monsanto Bioag Alliance Basic Information

4.7.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Monsanto Bioag Alliance Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Monsanto Bioag Alliance Business Overview

4.8 Isagro S.P.A.

4.8.1 Isagro S.P.A. Basic Information

4.8.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Isagro S.P.A. Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Isagro S.P.A. Business Overview

4.9 Bioworks, Inc.

4.9.1 Bioworks, Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bioworks, Inc. Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bioworks, Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Syngenta

4.10.1 Syngenta Basic Information

4.10.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Syngenta Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Syngenta Business Overview

4.11 Arysta Lifescience Corporation

4.11.1 Arysta Lifescience Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Arysta Lifescience Corporation Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Arysta Lifescience Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Bayer AG

4.12.1 Bayer AG Basic Information

4.12.2 Agricultural Microbial Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Bayer AG Agricultural Microbial Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Bayer AG Business Overview

5 Global Agricultural Microbial Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Agricultural Microbial Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Agricultural Microbial Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural Microbial Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Agricultural Microbial Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Agricultural Microbial Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbial Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Microbial Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

