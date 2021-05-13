Global Agricultural Equipments Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026
The global Agricultural Equipments market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Agricultural Equipments market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Agricultural Equipments industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Agricultural Equipments Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Agricultural Equipments market covered in Chapter 4:
Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
ISEKI & CO., LTD.
LEMKEN
Samedeutz-fahr
KUHN
Kverneland Group
New Holland Agriculture
Lamborghini
Mccormick
Kioti Tractor
Buhler Industries (Farm King)
Bison
MX
CASE IH
CLAAS Group
Agco
Westendorf
Manip SAS
John Deere
LS Tractors
Blount International – Woods
Quicke
KUBOTA Corporation
A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Agricultural Equipments market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Agricultural Equipments market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Agricultural Equipments Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.7 Agricultural Equipments Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Agricultural Equipments Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Agricultural Equipments Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Agricultural Equipments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Agricultural Equipments
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Agricultural Equipments
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Agricultural Equipments Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
4.1.1 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. Basic Information
4.1.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. Business Overview
4.2 ISEKI & CO., LTD.
4.2.1 ISEKI & CO., LTD. Basic Information
4.2.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 ISEKI & CO., LTD. Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 ISEKI & CO., LTD. Business Overview
4.3 LEMKEN
4.3.1 LEMKEN Basic Information
4.3.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 LEMKEN Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 LEMKEN Business Overview
4.4 Samedeutz-fahr
4.4.1 Samedeutz-fahr Basic Information
4.4.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Samedeutz-fahr Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Samedeutz-fahr Business Overview
4.5 KUHN
4.5.1 KUHN Basic Information
4.5.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 KUHN Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 KUHN Business Overview
4.6 Kverneland Group
4.6.1 Kverneland Group Basic Information
4.6.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Kverneland Group Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Kverneland Group Business Overview
4.7 New Holland Agriculture
4.7.1 New Holland Agriculture Basic Information
4.7.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 New Holland Agriculture Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 New Holland Agriculture Business Overview
4.8 Lamborghini
4.8.1 Lamborghini Basic Information
4.8.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Lamborghini Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Lamborghini Business Overview
4.9 Mccormick
4.9.1 Mccormick Basic Information
4.9.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Mccormick Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.9.4 Mccormick Business Overview
4.10 Kioti Tractor
4.10.1 Kioti Tractor Basic Information
4.10.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.10.3 Kioti Tractor Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.10.4 Kioti Tractor Business Overview
4.11 Buhler Industries (Farm King)
4.11.1 Buhler Industries (Farm King) Basic Information
4.11.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.11.3 Buhler Industries (Farm King) Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.11.4 Buhler Industries (Farm King) Business Overview
4.12 Bison
4.12.1 Bison Basic Information
4.12.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.12.3 Bison Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.12.4 Bison Business Overview
4.13 MX
4.13.1 MX Basic Information
4.13.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.13.3 MX Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.13.4 MX Business Overview
4.14 CASE IH
4.14.1 CASE IH Basic Information
4.14.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.14.3 CASE IH Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.14.4 CASE IH Business Overview
4.15 CLAAS Group
4.15.1 CLAAS Group Basic Information
4.15.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.15.3 CLAAS Group Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.15.4 CLAAS Group Business Overview
4.16 Agco
4.16.1 Agco Basic Information
4.16.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.16.3 Agco Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.16.4 Agco Business Overview
4.17 Westendorf
4.17.1 Westendorf Basic Information
4.17.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.17.3 Westendorf Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.17.4 Westendorf Business Overview
4.18 Manip SAS
4.18.1 Manip SAS Basic Information
4.18.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.18.3 Manip SAS Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.18.4 Manip SAS Business Overview
4.19 John Deere
4.19.1 John Deere Basic Information
4.19.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.19.3 John Deere Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.19.4 John Deere Business Overview
4.20 LS Tractors
4.20.1 LS Tractors Basic Information
4.20.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.20.3 LS Tractors Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.20.4 LS Tractors Business Overview
4.21 Blount International – Woods
4.21.1 Blount International – Woods Basic Information
4.21.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.21.3 Blount International – Woods Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.21.4 Blount International – Woods Business Overview
4.22 Quicke
4.22.1 Quicke Basic Information
4.22.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.22.3 Quicke Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.22.4 Quicke Business Overview
4.23 KUBOTA Corporation
4.23.1 KUBOTA Corporation Basic Information
4.23.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.23.3 KUBOTA Corporation Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.23.4 KUBOTA Corporation Business Overview
4.24 A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl
4.24.1 A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl Basic Information
4.24.2 Agricultural Equipments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.24.3 A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl Agricultural Equipments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.24.4 A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl Business Overview
….continued
