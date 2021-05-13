Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agricultural Biologicals Testing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agricultural Biologicals Testing industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Anadiag Group (France)

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

Staphyt SA (France)

Bionema Limited (U.K.)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

BioTecnologie BT (Italy)

Laus GmbH (Germany)

By Type:

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

By Application:

Field support

Analytical

Regulatory

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agricultural Biologicals Testing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Biopesticides

1.2.2 Biofertilizers

1.2.3 Biostimulants

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Field support

1.3.2 Analytical

1.3.3 Regulatory

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Analysis

3.1 United States Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Agricultural Biologicals Testing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market Analysis

….continued

