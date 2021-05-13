The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Zodiac Aerospace

Orbit Technologies

BAE Systems

Dassault Aviation

L3 Communications Holdings

Kongsberg Gruppen

Cobham

Honeywell

Curtiss-Wright

Finmeccanica

Major Types Covered

Radio

Satellite

Others

Major Applications Covered

Aerospace

Defense

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Radio

5.2 Satellite

5.3 Others

6 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Aerospace

6.2 Defense

6.3 Others

7 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Zodiac Aerospace

8.1.1 Zodiac Aerospace Profile

8.1.2 Zodiac Aerospace Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Zodiac Aerospace Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Orbit Technologies

8.2.1 Orbit Technologies Profile

8.2.2 Orbit Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Orbit Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Orbit Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 BAE Systems

8.3.1 BAE Systems Profile

8.3.2 BAE Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 BAE Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 BAE Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Dassault Aviation

8.4.1 Dassault Aviation Profile

8.4.2 Dassault Aviation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Dassault Aviation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Dassault Aviation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 L3 Communications Holdings

8.5.1 L3 Communications Holdings Profile

8.5.2 L3 Communications Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 L3 Communications Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 L3 Communications Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Kongsberg Gruppen

8.6.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Profile

8.6.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Cobham

8.7.1 Cobham Profile

8.7.2 Cobham Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Cobham Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Cobham Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Honeywell

8.8.1 Honeywell Profile

8.8.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Curtiss-Wright

8.9.1 Curtiss-Wright Profile

8.9.2 Curtiss-Wright Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Curtiss-Wright Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Curtiss-Wright Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Finmeccanica

8.10.1 Finmeccanica Profile

8.10.2 Finmeccanica Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Finmeccanica Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Finmeccanica Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consu

..…continued.

