The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Zodiac Aerospace
Orbit Technologies
BAE Systems
Dassault Aviation
L3 Communications Holdings
Kongsberg Gruppen
Cobham
Honeywell
Curtiss-Wright
Finmeccanica
Major Types Covered
Radio
Satellite
Others
Major Applications Covered
Aerospace
Defense
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Radio
5.2 Satellite
5.3 Others
6 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Aerospace
6.2 Defense
6.3 Others
7 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Zodiac Aerospace
8.1.1 Zodiac Aerospace Profile
8.1.2 Zodiac Aerospace Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Zodiac Aerospace Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Zodiac Aerospace Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Orbit Technologies
8.2.1 Orbit Technologies Profile
8.2.2 Orbit Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Orbit Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Orbit Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 BAE Systems
8.3.1 BAE Systems Profile
8.3.2 BAE Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 BAE Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 BAE Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Dassault Aviation
8.4.1 Dassault Aviation Profile
8.4.2 Dassault Aviation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Dassault Aviation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Dassault Aviation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 L3 Communications Holdings
8.5.1 L3 Communications Holdings Profile
8.5.2 L3 Communications Holdings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 L3 Communications Holdings Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 L3 Communications Holdings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Kongsberg Gruppen
8.6.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Profile
8.6.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Cobham
8.7.1 Cobham Profile
8.7.2 Cobham Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Cobham Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Cobham Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Honeywell
8.8.1 Honeywell Profile
8.8.2 Honeywell Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Honeywell Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Honeywell Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 Curtiss-Wright
8.9.1 Curtiss-Wright Profile
8.9.2 Curtiss-Wright Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 Curtiss-Wright Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 Curtiss-Wright Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Finmeccanica
8.10.1 Finmeccanica Profile
8.10.2 Finmeccanica Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Finmeccanica Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Finmeccanica Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Consumption, Terminal Price, Consu
..…continued.
