The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Kaman

Cytec Industries

Hyosung

Hartzell Aerospace

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate)

Teijin Aramid

Hexcel

Owens Corning

Major Types Covered

Glass Fiber Composite Materials

Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

Aramid Fiber Composite Materials

Major Applications Covered

Interior

Exterior

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Aerospace Composite Materials Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Aerospace Composite Materials Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Glass Fiber Composite Materials

5.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

5.3 Aramid Fiber Composite Materials

6 Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Interior

6.2 Exterior

7 Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Kaman

8.1.1 Kaman Profile

8.1.2 Kaman Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Kaman Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Kaman Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Cytec Industries

8.2.1 Cytec Industries Profile

8.2.2 Cytec Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Cytec Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Cytec Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Hyosung

8.3.1 Hyosung Profile

8.3.2 Hyosung Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Hyosung Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Hyosung Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Hartzell Aerospace

8.4.1 Hartzell Aerospace Profile

8.4.2 Hartzell Aerospace Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Hartzell Aerospace Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Hartzell Aerospace Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Mitsubishi Rayon

8.5.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Profile

8.5.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 SGL Group

8.6.1 SGL Group Profile

8.6.2 SGL Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 SGL Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 SGL Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate)

8.7.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate) Profile

8.7.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate (TenCate) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Teijin Aramid

8.8.1 Teijin Aramid Profile

8.8.2 Teijin Aramid Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Teijin Aramid Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Teijin Aramid Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Hexcel

8.9.1 Hexcel Profile

8.9.2 Hexcel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Hexcel Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Hexcel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Owens Corning

8.10.1 Owens Corning Profile

8.10.2 Owens Corning Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Owens Corning Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Owens Corning Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Aerospace Composite Materials Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Aerospace Composite Materials by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Aerospace Composite Materials Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Aerospace Composite Materials Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

..…continued.

