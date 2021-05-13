A green tire is a sensibly dimensioned, lighter, more fuel-efficient, lower rolling resistance, long-life, retreadable tire, produced from renewable materials as much as possible, and with a process that does not require an excessive amount of energies, and does not generate a lot of pollution.

The Automotive Green Tires market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Green Tires industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Green Tires market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Green Tires market covered in Chapter 12:

ZC Rubber

Goodyear Tire and Rubber

Kumho Tires

Hankook

Continental

Bridgestone

Michelin

Nokian Tires

Cheng Shin Rubber

Pirelli

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Green Tires market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Passenger Cars

LCVs

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Green Tires market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automobile manufacturer

Auto repair shop

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Green Tires Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Green Tires

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Green Tires industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Green Tires Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Green Tires Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Green Tires Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Green Tires Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Green Tires Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Green Tires Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Green Tires

3.3 Automotive Green Tires Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Green Tires

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Green Tires

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Green Tires

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Green Tires Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

