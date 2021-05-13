Automotive Exhaust System is usually piping used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine or stove. The entire system conveys burnt gases from the engine and includes one or more exhaust pipes.

The Automotive Exhaust System market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Exhaust System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Exhaust System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Exhaust System market covered in Chapter 12:

FUTABA

HITER

Catar

TENNECO

Yutaka Giken

SANGO

Wanxiang

Faurecia

BOYSEN

AIRUI

BENTELER

Eberspacher

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Exhaust System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Manifold

Downpipe

Catalytic Converter

Muffler

Tailpipe

Sensor

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exhaust System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Exhaust System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Exhaust System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Exhaust System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Exhaust System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Exhaust System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Exhaust System

3.3 Automotive Exhaust System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Exhaust System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Exhaust System

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Exhaust System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Exhaust System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

