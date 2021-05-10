COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Warehousing Automation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Warehousing Automation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Warehousing Automation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Warehousing Automation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Software
Hardware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Transport
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
KION Dematic
Kuka Swisslog
Honeywell Intelligrated
Daifuku
Knapp
SSI Schaefer
Material Handling Systems
Toyota Industries (Bastian Solutions, Vanderlande)
Witron
TGW
Muratec
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Warehousing Automation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Warehousing Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Warehousing Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Warehousing Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Warehousing Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Warehousing Automation?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Warehousing Automation Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Warehousing Automation Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Warehousing Automation Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software
2.2.2 Software
2.3 Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Warehousing Automation Segment by Application
2.4.1 Retail
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.4.4 Transport
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Warehousing Automation by Players
3.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Warehousing Automation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Warehousing Automation by Regions
4.1 Warehousing Automation Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Warehousing Automation Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Warehousing Automation Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Warehousing Automation by Countries
7.2 Europe Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Warehousing Automation by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Warehousing Automation Market Forecast
10.1 Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Warehousing Automation Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Warehousing Automation Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Warehousing Automation Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Warehousing Automation Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 KION Dematic
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.1.3 KION Dematic Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 KION Dematic News
11.2 Kuka Swisslog
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.2.3 Kuka Swisslog Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Kuka Swisslog News
11.3 Honeywell Intelligrated
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.3.3 Honeywell Intelligrated Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Honeywell Intelligrated News
11.4 Daifuku
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.4.3 Daifuku Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Daifuku News
11.5 Knapp
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.5.3 Knapp Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Knapp News
11.6 SSI Schaefer
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.6.3 SSI Schaefer Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SSI Schaefer News
11.7 Material Handling Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.7.3 Material Handling Systems Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Material Handling Systems News
11.8 Toyota Industries (Bastian Solutions, Vanderlande)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.8.3 Toyota Industries (Bastian Solutions, Vanderlande) Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Toyota Industries (Bastian Solutions, Vanderlande) News
11.9 Witron
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.9.3 Witron Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Witron News
11.10 TGW
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Warehousing Automation Product Offered
11.10.3 TGW Warehousing Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TGW News
11.11 Muratec
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Warehousing Automation Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Warehousing Automation Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Warehousing Automation Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Software
Table 7. Major Players of Hardware
Table 8. Warehousing Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Warehousing Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Warehousing Automation Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global Warehousing Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 14. Global Warehousing Automation Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 15. Warehousing Automation Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 18. Global Warehousing Automation Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 19. Global Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 20. Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Americas Warehousing Automation Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
….….Continued
