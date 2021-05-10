COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Visible Light Communication Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Visible Light Communication Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Visible Light Communication Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Visible Light Communication Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Up to 1Mb/s
Above 1Mb/s
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Underwater Communication
Hospital
Automotive And Transport
Connected Devices
In-Flight Communication/Infotainment
Light Based Internet
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE
Luciom
Philips
LVX System
Nakagawa Laboratories
Panasonic
Avago Technologies
Oledcomm
Renesas Electronics
PureLiFi
Plaintree Systems
ByteLight
Light Bee
FSONA Networks
Outstanding Technology
LightPointe Communications
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Visible Light Communication Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Visible Light Communication Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Visible Light Communication Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Visible Light Communication Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Visible Light Communication Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Visible Light Communication Technology?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Up to 1Mb/s
2.2.2 Up to 1Mb/s
2.3 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Visible Light Communication Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Underwater Communication
2.4.2 Hospital
2.4.3 Automotive And Transport
2.4.4 Connected Devices
2.4.5 In-Flight Communication/Infotainment
2.4.6 Light Based Internet
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Visible Light Communication Technology by Players
3.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Visible Light Communication Technology by Regions
4.1 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology by Countries
7.2 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Forecast
10.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 GE
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 GE Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 GE News
11.2 Luciom
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 Luciom Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Luciom News
11.3 Philips
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Philips Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Philips News
11.4 LVX System
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 LVX System Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 LVX System News
11.5 Nakagawa Laboratories
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Nakagawa Laboratories News
11.6 Panasonic
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 Panasonic Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Panasonic News
11.7 Avago Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Avago Technologies News
11.8 Oledcomm
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Oledcomm News
11.9 Renesas Electronics
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 Renesas Electronics Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Renesas Electronics News
11.10 PureLiFi
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 PureLiFi News
11.11 Plaintree Systems
11.12 ByteLight
11.13 Light Bee
11.14 FSONA Networks
11.15 Outstanding Technology
11.16 LightPointe Communications
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Visible Light Communication Technology Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Up to 1Mb/s
Table 7. Major Players of Above 1Mb/s
Table 8. Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 14. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 15. Visible Light Communication Technology Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 18. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 19. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 20. Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
….….Continued
