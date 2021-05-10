COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Visible Light Communication Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Visible Light Communication Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Visible Light Communication Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Visible Light Communication Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Underwater Communication

Hospital

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

Luciom

Philips

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Panasonic

Avago Technologies

Oledcomm

Renesas Electronics

PureLiFi

Plaintree Systems

ByteLight

Light Bee

FSONA Networks

Outstanding Technology

LightPointe Communications

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Visible Light Communication Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Visible Light Communication Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Visible Light Communication Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Visible Light Communication Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Visible Light Communication Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Visible Light Communication Technology?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Up to 1Mb/s

2.2.2 Up to 1Mb/s

2.3 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Visible Light Communication Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Underwater Communication

2.4.2 Hospital

2.4.3 Automotive And Transport

2.4.4 Connected Devices

2.4.5 In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

2.4.6 Light Based Internet

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Visible Light Communication Technology by Players

3.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Visible Light Communication Technology by Regions

4.1 Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology by Countries

7.2 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Forecast

10.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Visible Light Communication Technology Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 GE Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GE News

11.2 Luciom

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Luciom Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Luciom News

11.3 Philips

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Philips Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Philips News

11.4 LVX System

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.4.3 LVX System Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 LVX System News

11.5 Nakagawa Laboratories

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.5.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Nakagawa Laboratories News

11.6 Panasonic

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.6.3 Panasonic Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Panasonic News

11.7 Avago Technologies

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.7.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Avago Technologies News

11.8 Oledcomm

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.8.3 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Oledcomm News

11.9 Renesas Electronics

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.9.3 Renesas Electronics Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Renesas Electronics News

11.10 PureLiFi

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Visible Light Communication Technology Product Offered

11.10.3 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 PureLiFi News

11.11 Plaintree Systems

11.12 ByteLight

11.13 Light Bee

11.14 FSONA Networks

11.15 Outstanding Technology

11.16 LightPointe Communications

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Visible Light Communication Technology Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Up to 1Mb/s

Table 7. Major Players of Above 1Mb/s

Table 8. Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 14. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 15. Visible Light Communication Technology Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 18. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 20. Americas Visible Light Communication Technology Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

