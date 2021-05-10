This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of VHF Station for Air Ground Communication market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the VHF Station for Air Ground Communication, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the VHF Station for Air Ground Communication market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by VHF Station for Air Ground Communication companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Desktop Air-Ground Communication Station

Portable Air-Ground Communication Station

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Air Traffic Control System

Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

Military Aviation Communication

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Becker Avionics (U.S.)

Viasat (U.S.)

Selex ES (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Spaceon (China)

Raytheon Company (U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (U.S.)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VHF Station for Air Ground Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VHF Station for Air Ground Communication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of VHF Station for Air Ground Communication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Segment by Type

2.2.1 Desktop Air-Ground Communication Station

2.3 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Segment by Application

2.4.1 Air Traffic Control System

2.4.2 Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

2.4.3 Military Aviation Communication

2.4.4 Others

2.5 VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global VHF Station for Air Ground Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

