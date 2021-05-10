COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Non Persistent UTM
Persistent UTM
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Agriculture and Forestry
Logistics and Transportation
Surveillance and Monitoring
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Leonardo
Unifly
Frequentis
L3Harris Technologies
Skyward IO
Altitude Angel
Nova Systems
Lockheed Martin
Thales Group
Airmap
Analytical Graphics
Nokia
Rockwell Collins
Sensefly (Parrot)
DJI (iFlight Technology )
Viasat
Precisionhawk
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Segment by Type
2.2.1 Non Persistent UTM
2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agriculture and Forestry
2.4.2 Logistics and Transportation
2.4.3 Surveillance and Monitoring
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Players
3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Regions
4.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Countries
7.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Forecast
10.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Leonardo
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.1.3 Leonardo Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Leonardo News
11.2 Unifly
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.2.3 Unifly Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Unifly News
11.3 Frequentis
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.3.3 Frequentis Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Frequentis News
11.4 L3Harris Technologies
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.4.3 L3Harris Technologies Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 L3Harris Technologies News
11.5 Skyward IO
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.5.3 Skyward IO Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Skyward IO News
11.6 Altitude Angel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.6.3 Altitude Angel Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Altitude Angel News
11.7 Nova Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.7.3 Nova Systems Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Nova Systems News
11.8 Lockheed Martin
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.8.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Lockheed Martin News
11.9 Thales Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.9.3 Thales Group Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Thales Group News
11.10 Airmap
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered
11.10.3 Airmap Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Airmap News
11.11 Analytical Graphics
11.12 Nokia
11.13 Rockwell Collins
11.14 Sensefly (Parrot)
11.15 DJI (iFlight Technology )
11.16 Viasat
11.17 Precisionhawk
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Non Persistent UTM
Table 7. Major Players of Persistent UTM
Table 8. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Ty
….….Continued
