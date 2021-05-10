COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Non Persistent UTM

Persistent UTM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Agriculture and Forestry

Logistics and Transportation

Surveillance and Monitoring

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Leonardo

Unifly

Frequentis

L3Harris Technologies

Skyward IO

Altitude Angel

Nova Systems

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Airmap

Analytical Graphics

Nokia

Rockwell Collins

Sensefly (Parrot)

DJI (iFlight Technology )

Viasat

Precisionhawk

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Non Persistent UTM

2.2.2 Non Persistent UTM

2.3 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agriculture and Forestry

2.4.2 Logistics and Transportation

2.4.3 Surveillance and Monitoring

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Players

3.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Regions

4.1 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Countries

7.2 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Forecast

10.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Leonardo

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Leonardo Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Leonardo News

11.2 Unifly

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Unifly Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Unifly News

11.3 Frequentis

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Frequentis Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Frequentis News

11.4 L3Harris Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.4.3 L3Harris Technologies Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 L3Harris Technologies News

11.5 Skyward IO

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.5.3 Skyward IO Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Skyward IO News

11.6 Altitude Angel

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.6.3 Altitude Angel Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Altitude Angel News

11.7 Nova Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.7.3 Nova Systems Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Nova Systems News

11.8 Lockheed Martin

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.8.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Lockheed Martin News

11.9 Thales Group

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.9.3 Thales Group Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Thales Group News

11.10 Airmap

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Product Offered

11.10.3 Airmap Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Airmap News

11.11 Analytical Graphics

11.12 Nokia

11.13 Rockwell Collins

11.14 Sensefly (Parrot)

11.15 DJI (iFlight Technology )

11.16 Viasat

11.17 Precisionhawk

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Non Persistent UTM

Table 7. Major Players of Persistent UTM

Table 8. Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Systems Market Size by Ty

….….Continued

