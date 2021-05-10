According to this study, over the next five years the Transcriptomics market will register a 10.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4593.2 million by 2025, from $ 3094.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Transcriptomics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transcriptomics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Transcriptomics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Transcriptomics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Transcriptomics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PCR

Microarray

Sequencing

Sequencing type proportion is 45.4% at most

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Academic Research and Government Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic research and government agencies use it the most

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Roche

QIAGEN (Exiqon)

Fluidigm

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transcriptomics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Transcriptomics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transcriptomics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transcriptomics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Transcriptomics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transcriptomics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Transcriptomics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Transcriptomics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Transcriptomics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Transcriptomics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Transcriptomics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Transcriptomics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Transcriptomics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Transcriptomics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Transcriptomics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Transcriptomics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Transcriptomics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Transcriptomics by Company

3.1 Global Transcriptomics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Transcriptomics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transcriptomics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Transcriptomics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Transcriptomics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

