This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
anafee
VMWare
Apptio
SAP
ServiceNow
USU
BMC
upland
Micro Focus
CA
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise
2.2.2 On-Premise
2.3 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
2.4.2 Large Enterprise
2.5 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Players
3.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Regions
4.1 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Countries
7.2 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Forecast
10.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 anafee
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.1.3 anafee Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 anafee News
11.2 VMWare
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.2.3 VMWare Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 VMWare News
11.3 Apptio
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.3.3 Apptio Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Apptio News
11.4 SAP
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.4.3 SAP Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SAP News
11.5 ServiceNow
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.5.3 ServiceNow Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ServiceNow News
11.6 USU
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.6.3 USU Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 USU News
11.7 BMC
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.7.3 BMC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 BMC News
11.8 upland
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.8.3 upland Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 upland News
11.9 Micro Focus
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.9.3 Micro Focus Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Micro Focus News
11.10 CA
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered
11.10.3 CA Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
….….Continued
