COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

anafee

VMWare

Apptio

SAP

ServiceNow

USU

BMC

upland

Micro Focus

CA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.5 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Players

3.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Regions

4.1 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Countries

7.2 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Forecast

10.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 anafee

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.1.3 anafee Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 anafee News

11.2 VMWare

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.2.3 VMWare Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 VMWare News

11.3 Apptio

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.3.3 Apptio Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Apptio News

11.4 SAP

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.4.3 SAP Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAP News

11.5 ServiceNow

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.5.3 ServiceNow Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ServiceNow News

11.6 USU

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.6.3 USU Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 USU News

11.7 BMC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.7.3 BMC Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 BMC News

11.8 upland

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.8.3 upland Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 upland News

11.9 Micro Focus

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.9.3 Micro Focus Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Micro Focus News

11.10 CA

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Product Offered

11.10.3 CA Technology Business Management (TBM) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

….….Continued

