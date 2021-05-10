COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Streaming Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Streaming Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Streaming Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Streaming Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Subscription fee lower than $10/month
Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Age below 20
Age Between 20-40
Age Higher than 40
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Netflix
HBO Now
Hulu
Playstation Vue
Sling Orange
Amazon Instant Video
Twitch
Crackle
Vevo
Funny or Die
DirectTV Now
FuboTV Premier
YouTube TV
Acorn TV
Youku
CBS All Access
IQIYI
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Streaming Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Streaming Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Streaming Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Streaming Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Streaming Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Streaming Services?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Streaming Services Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Streaming Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Streaming Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Subscription fee lower than $10/month
2.2.2 Subscription fee lower than $10/month
2.2.3 Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
2.3 Streaming Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Streaming Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Age below 20
2.4.2 Age Between 20-40
2.4.3 Age Higher than 40
2.5 Streaming Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Streaming Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Streaming Services by Players
3.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Streaming Services by Regions
4.1 Streaming Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Streaming Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Streaming Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Streaming Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Streaming Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Streaming Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Streaming Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Streaming Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Streaming Services Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Streaming Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Streaming Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Streaming Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Streaming Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Streaming Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Streaming Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Streaming Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Streaming Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Streaming Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Streaming Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Streaming Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Streaming Services Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Streaming Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Streaming Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Netflix
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Netflix Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Netflix News
11.2 HBO Now
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.2.3 HBO Now Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 HBO Now News
11.3 Hulu
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Hulu Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hulu News
11.4 Playstation Vue
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Playstation Vue Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Playstation Vue News
11.5 Sling Orange
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Sling Orange Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Sling Orange News
11.6 Amazon Instant Video
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Amazon Instant Video Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Amazon Instant Video News
11.7 Twitch
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Twitch Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Twitch News
11.8 Crackle
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Crackle Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Crackle News
11.9 Vevo
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Vevo Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Vevo News
11.10 Funny or Die
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Streaming Services Product Offered
11.10.3 Funny or Die Streaming Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Funny or Die News
11.11 DirectTV Now
11.12 FuboTV Premier
11.13 YouTube TV
11.14 Acorn TV
11.15 Youku
11.16 CBS All Access
11.17 IQIYI
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Streaming Services Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Streaming Services Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Streaming Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Subscription fee lower than $10/month
Table 7. Major Players of Subscription fee between $10-$20/month
Table 8. Major Players of Subscription fee between $20-$30/month
Table 9. Streaming Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 10. Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global Streaming Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 12. Global Streaming Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Streaming Services Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 14. Global Streaming Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 15. Global Streaming Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
….….Continued
