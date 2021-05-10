COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Standalone Patient Portal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Standalone Patient Portal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Standalone Patient Portal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Standalone Patient Portal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

QSI Management

InteliChart

Epic Systems

Allscripts Healthcare

Medfusion

McKesson

Greenway Health

Nextgen Healthcare

CureMD Healthcare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Standalone Patient Portal market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Standalone Patient Portal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Standalone Patient Portal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Standalone Patient Portal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Standalone Patient Portal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Standalone Patient Portal?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Standalone Patient Portal Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based Deployment

2.2.2 Cloud-based Deployment

2.3 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Standalone Patient Portal Segment by Application

2.4.1 Providers

2.4.2 Payers

2.4.3 Pharmacies

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Standalone Patient Portal by Players

3.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Standalone Patient Portal by Regions

4.1 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Standalone Patient Portal by Countries

7.2 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Forecast

10.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.1.3 GE Healthcare Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GE Healthcare News

11.2 Athenahealth

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.2.3 Athenahealth Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Athenahealth News

11.3 Cerner Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.3.3 Cerner Corporation Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cerner Corporation News

11.4 eClinicalWorks

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.4.3 eClinicalWorks Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 eClinicalWorks News

11.5 QSI Management

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.5.3 QSI Management Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 QSI Management News

11.6 InteliChart

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.6.3 InteliChart Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 InteliChart News

11.7 Epic Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.7.3 Epic Systems Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Epic Systems News

11.8 Allscripts Healthcare

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.8.3 Allscripts Healthcare Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Allscripts Healthcare News

11.9 Medfusion

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.9.3 Medfusion Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Medfusion News

11.10 McKesson

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered

11.10.3 McKesson Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 McKesson News

11.11 Greenway Health

11.12 Nextgen Healthcare

11.13 CureMD Healthcare

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Standalone Patient Portal Companies

….continued

