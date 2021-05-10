COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Standalone Patient Portal market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Standalone Patient Portal, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Standalone Patient Portal market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Standalone Patient Portal companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based Deployment
On-premise Deployment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Providers
Payers
Pharmacies
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE Healthcare
Athenahealth
Cerner Corporation
eClinicalWorks
QSI Management
InteliChart
Epic Systems
Allscripts Healthcare
Medfusion
McKesson
Greenway Health
Nextgen Healthcare
CureMD Healthcare
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Standalone Patient Portal market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Standalone Patient Portal market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Standalone Patient Portal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Standalone Patient Portal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Standalone Patient Portal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Standalone Patient Portal?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Standalone Patient Portal Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based Deployment
2.2.2 Cloud-based Deployment
2.3 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Standalone Patient Portal Segment by Application
2.4.1 Providers
2.4.2 Payers
2.4.3 Pharmacies
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Standalone Patient Portal by Players
3.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Standalone Patient Portal by Regions
4.1 Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Standalone Patient Portal by Countries
7.2 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Standalone Patient Portal Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Forecast
10.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Standalone Patient Portal Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 GE Healthcare
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.1.3 GE Healthcare Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 GE Healthcare News
11.2 Athenahealth
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.2.3 Athenahealth Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Athenahealth News
11.3 Cerner Corporation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.3.3 Cerner Corporation Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cerner Corporation News
11.4 eClinicalWorks
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.4.3 eClinicalWorks Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 eClinicalWorks News
11.5 QSI Management
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.5.3 QSI Management Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 QSI Management News
11.6 InteliChart
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.6.3 InteliChart Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 InteliChart News
11.7 Epic Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.7.3 Epic Systems Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Epic Systems News
11.8 Allscripts Healthcare
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.8.3 Allscripts Healthcare Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Allscripts Healthcare News
11.9 Medfusion
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.9.3 Medfusion Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Medfusion News
11.10 McKesson
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Standalone Patient Portal Product Offered
11.10.3 McKesson Standalone Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 McKesson News
11.11 Greenway Health
11.12 Nextgen Healthcare
11.13 CureMD Healthcare
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Standalone Patient Portal Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Standalone Patient Portal Companies
….continued
