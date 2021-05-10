This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SPECT and SPECT-CT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SPECT and SPECT-CT, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SPECT and SPECT-CT market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SPECT and SPECT-CT companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

SPECT

SPECT-CT

In 2018, SPECT accounted for a major share of 42% the global SPECT and SPECT-CT market.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

The oncology holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 88% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Mediso

Spectrum Dynamics

Philips Healthcare

MIE

Bruker

MILabs

SurgicEye

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SPECT and SPECT-CT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of SPECT and SPECT-CT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SPECT and SPECT-CT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SPECT and SPECT-CT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of SPECT and SPECT-CT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 SPECT and SPECT-CT Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 SPECT and SPECT-CT Segment by Type

2.2.1 SPECT

2.2.2 SPECT-CT

3 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT by Company

3.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

