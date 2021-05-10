This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SPECT and SPECT-CT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SPECT and SPECT-CT, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SPECT and SPECT-CT market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SPECT and SPECT-CT companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
SPECT
SPECT-CT
In 2018, SPECT accounted for a major share of 42% the global SPECT and SPECT-CT market.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Oncology
Cardiology
Neurology
Other
The oncology holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 88% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Mediso
Spectrum Dynamics
Philips Healthcare
MIE
Bruker
MILabs
SurgicEye
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SPECT and SPECT-CT consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of SPECT and SPECT-CT market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SPECT and SPECT-CT manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SPECT and SPECT-CT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of SPECT and SPECT-CT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 SPECT and SPECT-CT Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 SPECT and SPECT-CT Segment by Type
2.2.1 SPECT
2.2.2 SPECT-CT
3 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT by Company
3.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global SPECT and SPECT-CT Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
….. continued
