This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Solo and Small Development Teams
Large DevOps Teams
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GitLab
FOSSA
Black Duck
Snyk
Sonatype
WhiteSource
Dependency-Track
Threatwatch
Flexera
CAST Highlight
JFrog Xray
WhiteHat
SourceClear
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.3 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Solo and Small Development Teams
2.4.2 Large DevOps Teams
2.5 Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software by Players
3.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….continued
