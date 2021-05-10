This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Traffic Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Traffic Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Traffic Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Traffic Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Traffic Information Collection System

Information Processing and Analysis System

Information Release System

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Info-mobility

Public Transport

Freeway

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kapsch

QTC (Traffic Technologies Ltd)

Siemens

Delcan

Q-Free

Transcore

Hikvision

SwRI

Johnson Controls

Xerox

Trafficsens

SICE

Dynamic Traffic System

ATC

Indra

Genius Traffic System(GTS)

IBI Group

PPK Technology

Sumitomo

Dynniq

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Traffic Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Traffic Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Traffic Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Traffic Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Traffic Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Traffic Management System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Traffic Management System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Traffic Information Collection System

2.2.3 Information Release System

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Smart Traffic Management System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Traffic Management System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Urban Traffic

2.4.2 Inter-Urban

2.4.3 Parking Management

2.4.4 Info-mobility

2.4.5 Public Transport

2.4.6 Freeway

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Smart Traffic Management System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

