This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sleep Aid Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sleep Aid Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sleep Aid Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sleep Aid Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Mattress & Pillow

Sleep Apnea Devices

Other

By type, mattress & pillow accounted for the highest proportion of sales in 2018, at 76.73%, while sleep apnea devices accounted for 22.59%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Homecare

By application, homecare’s market share in 2018 is the most important, reaching 84.21%.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tempur Sealy International

Electromedical Products International

ResMed

Serta Simmons Bedding

Sleep Number

Koninklijke Philips

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Ebb Therapeutics

Kingsdown

Eight Sleep

Sleepace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sleep Aid Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sleep Aid Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sleep Aid Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sleep Aid Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sleep Aid Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Sleep Aid Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Sleep Aid Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Sleep Aid Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Sleep Aid Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Sleep Aid Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Sleep Aid Device Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Sleep Aid Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Sleep Aid Device by Company

3.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

