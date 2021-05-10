This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sleep Aid Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sleep Aid Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sleep Aid Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sleep Aid Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Mattress & Pillow
Sleep Apnea Devices
Other
By type, mattress & pillow accounted for the highest proportion of sales in 2018, at 76.73%, while sleep apnea devices accounted for 22.59%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals
Homecare
By application, homecare’s market share in 2018 is the most important, reaching 84.21%.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Tempur Sealy International
Electromedical Products International
ResMed
Serta Simmons Bedding
Sleep Number
Koninklijke Philips
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Ebb Therapeutics
Kingsdown
Eight Sleep
Sleepace
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sleep Aid Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sleep Aid Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sleep Aid Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sleep Aid Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sleep Aid Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Sleep Aid Device Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sleep Aid Device Segment by Type
2.2.1 Full Femtosecond
2.2.2 Half Femtosecond
2.3 Sleep Aid Device Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Sleep Aid Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Sleep Aid Device Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics
2.5 Sleep Aid Device Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Sleep Aid Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Sleep Aid Device by Company
3.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Sleep Aid Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
….. continued
