COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RFID Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the RFID Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the RFID Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by RFID Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by deployment: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Financial Services

Aerospace

Government

Healthcare

Social Media

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

RVB Systems Group

IMPINJ

Oracle

Barcodes

ODIN

Barco

SimplyRFID

MSS Software

Infinid Technologies

IntelliTrack

RedBeam

Hardcat

Seagull Scientific

TEKLYNX

Zebra

GAO Group

SATO America

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RFID Software market size by key regions/countries, deployment and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of RFID Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of RFID Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the RFID Software?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global RFID Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global RFID Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 RFID Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 RFID Software Segment by Deployment

2.2.1 On-Premises

2.2.2 On-Premises

2.3 RFID Software Market Size by Deployment

2.3.1 Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global RFID Software Market Size Growth Rate by Deployment (2015-2020)

2.4 RFID Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial Services

2.4.2 Aerospace

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Social Media

2.4.6 Others

2.5 RFID Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global RFID Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global RFID Software by Players

3.1 Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global RFID Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global RFID Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 RFID Software by Regions

4.1 RFID Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas RFID Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC RFID Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe RFID Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas RFID Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas RFID Software Market Size by Deployment

5.3 Americas RFID Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC RFID Software Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC RFID Software Market Size by Deployment

6.3 APAC RFID Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe RFID Software by Countries

7.2 Europe RFID Software Market Size by Deployment

7.3 Europe RFID Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa RFID Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size by Deployment

8.3 Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global RFID Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global RFID Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global RFID Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global RFID Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global RFID Software Forecast by Deployment

10.8 Global RFID Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 RVB Systems Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.2.3 RVB Systems Group RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 RVB Systems Group News

11.3 IMPINJ

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.3.3 IMPINJ RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IMPINJ News

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Oracle RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Oracle News

11.5 Barcodes

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Barcodes RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Barcodes News

11.6 ODIN

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.6.3 ODIN RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ODIN News

11.7 Barco

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Barco RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Barco News

11.8 SimplyRFID

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.8.3 SimplyRFID RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SimplyRFID News

11.9 MSS Software

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.9.3 MSS Software RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 MSS Software News

11.10 Infinid Technologies

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 RFID Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Infinid Technologies RFID Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Infinid Technologies News

11.11 IntelliTrack

11.12 RedBeam

11.13 Hardcat

11.14 Seagull Scientific

11.15 TEKLYNX

11.16 Zebra

11.17 GAO Group

11.18 SATO America

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global RFID Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by RFID Software Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. RFID Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of On-Premises

Table 7. Major Players of Cloud-based

Table 8. RFID Software Market Size by Deployment (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global RFID Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global RFID Software Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global RFID Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 14. Global RFID Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 15. RFID Software Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 18. Global RFID Software Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 20. Americas RFID Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Americas RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 22. Americas RFID Software Market Size by Deployment (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

Table 24. Americas RFID Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. Americas RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 26. APAC RFID Software Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. APAC RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC RFID Software Market Size by Deployment (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

Table 30. APAC RFID Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. APAC RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 32. Europe RFID Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Europe RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe RFID Software Market Size by Deployment (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

Table 36. Europe RFID Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Europe RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size by Deployment (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Deployment (2015-2020)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa RFID Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Key and Potential Regions of RFID Software

Table 45. Key Application and Potential Industries of RFID Software

Table 46. Key Challenges of RFID Software

Table 47. Key Trends of RFID Software

Table 48. Global RFID Software Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 49. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 50. Global RFID Software Market Size Forecast by Deployment (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Deployment (2021-2025)

Table 52. Global RFID Software Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 53. Global RFID Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 54. IBM Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 55. IBM RFID Software Product Offered

Table 56. IBM RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 57. IBM Main Business

Table 58. IBM Latest Developments

Table 59. RVB Systems Group Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 60. RVB Systems Group RFID Software Product Offered

Table 61. RVB Systems Group Main Business

Table 62. RVB Systems Group RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 63. RVB Systems Group Latest Developments

Table 64. IMPINJ Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 65. IMPINJ RFID Software Product Offered

Table 66. IMPINJ Main Business

Table 67. IMPINJ RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 68. IMPINJ Latest Developments

Table 69. Oracle Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 70. Oracle RFID Software Product Offered

Table 71. Oracle Main Business

Table 72. Oracle RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 73. Oracle Latest Developments

Table 74. Barcodes Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 75. Barcodes RFID Software Product Offered

Table 76. Barcodes Main Business

Table 77. Barcodes RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 78. Barcodes Latest Developments

Table 79. ODIN Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 80. ODIN RFID Software Product Offered

Table 81. ODIN Main Business

Table 82. ODIN RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 83. ODIN Latest Developments

Table 84. Barco Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 85. Barco RFID Software Product Offered

Table 86. Barco Main Business

Table 87. Barco RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 88. Barco Latest Developments

Table 89. SimplyRFID Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 90. SimplyRFID RFID Software Product Offered

Table 91. SimplyRFID Main Business

Table 92. SimplyRFID RFID Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 93. SimplyRFID Latest Developments

Table 94. MSS Software Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, RFID Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

….….Continued

