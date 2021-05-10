According to this study, over the next five years the Recombinant Proteins market will register a 8.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 826.7 million by 2025, from $ 598.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Recombinant Proteins business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Recombinant Proteins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Recombinant Proteins, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Recombinant Proteins market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Recombinant Proteins companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hormones

Growth Factors

Cytokines

Plasma Protein Factor

Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes

Immune Checkpoint Regulators

Others

Hormones and Cytokines were the two largest segments of Recombinant Protein in global market, with market shares of 26% and 22% respectively in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Recombinant Protein was used in Biopharmaceutical Companies widest, with a proportion of 62% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Abcam PLC

Eurogentec (Kaneka Corporation)

R&D Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma Aldrich Company

Miltenyi Biotec

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

ProSpec Tany TechnoGene

Lonza

PeproTech

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Reprocell

Abnova Corporation

BPS Bioscience

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Recombinant Proteins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Recombinant Proteins market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recombinant Proteins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recombinant Proteins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Recombinant Proteins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Recombinant Proteins Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Recombinant Proteins Segment by Type

2.3 Recombinant Proteins Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Recombinant Proteins Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Recombinant Proteins Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Recombinant Proteins Segment by Application

2.5 Recombinant Proteins Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Recombinant Proteins Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Recombinant Proteins Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Recombinant Proteins by Company

3.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Recombinant Proteins Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Recombinant Proteins Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Recombinant Proteins Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

