This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rare Disease Genetic Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rare Disease Genetic Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rare Disease Genetic Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rare Disease Genetic Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Array Technology
PCR-based Testing
Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Sanger Sequencing
Karyotyping
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Research Laboratories and CROs
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals and Clinics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Quest Diagnostics
Macrogen
Centogene
3billion
Arup Laboratories
Invitae Corporation
Ambry Genetics
Eurofins Scientific
Perkin Elmer
Strand Life Sciences
Fulgent Genetics
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Baylor Genetics
Progenity
Preventiongenetics
Coopersurgical
Color Genomics
Opko Health
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rare Disease Genetic Testing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rare Disease Genetic Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rare Disease Genetic Testing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rare Disease Genetic Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Rare Disease Genetic Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Array Technology
2.2.3 PCR-based Testing
2.2.4 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
2.2.5 Sanger Sequencing
2.2.6 Karyotyping
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Research Laboratories and CROs
2.4.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
2.4.3 Hospitals and Clinics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
