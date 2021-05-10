According to this study, over the next five years the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market will register a 8.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 214.1 million by 2025, from $ 157.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices , covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Immobilization Systems

Cushions

Thermoplastic Masks & Sheet

Other

Thermoplastic Masks & Sheet has the biggest market share split

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Radiation Therapy Centers

Other

Hospitals accounted for the largest segment of the application market by 50%

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CIVCO Radiotherapy

Landauer (IZI Medical Products)

Qfix

Elekta

Klarity

Orfit Industries

Alcare

Mizuho OSI

Candor Denmark

CDR Systems

Bionix Radiation Therapy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices by Company

3.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

