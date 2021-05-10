This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Public Video Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Public Video Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Public Video Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Public Video Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Genetec

Huawei

Axis Communications

Cisco

Avigilon

Allgovision

Honeywell

Aventura Systems

Agent Vi

Iomniscient

Kiwisecurity

Gorilla Technology

Intellivision

Hikvision

Puretech Systems

Verint

Dahua

Intuvision

Intelligent Security Systems

Identiv

Ipsotek

Senstar

Digital Barriers

Qognify

Briefcam

Delopt

Bosch Security

Viseum

I2V

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Video Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Public Video Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Video Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Video Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Video Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Public Video Analytics Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Public Video Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Public Video Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Public Video Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Public Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Public Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Public Video Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Intrusion Management

2.4.2 Incident Detection

2.4.3 People/Crowd Counting

2.4.4 Traffic Monitoring

2.5 Public Video Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Public Video Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Public Video Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

