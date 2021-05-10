COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Private Motor Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Private Motor Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Private Motor Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Private Motor Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Liability Insurance
Physical Damage Insurance
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PICC
CPIC
Progressive Corporation
AXA
Sompo Japan
Ping An Insurance
Liberty Mutual Group
Tokyo Marine
Zurich
Travelers Group
Auto Owners Grp.
MAPFRE
Generali Group
Nationwide
Berkshire Hathaway
Aviva
AmTrust NGH
Old Republic International
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Chubb
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Private Motor Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Private Motor Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Private Motor Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Private Motor Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Private Motor Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Private Motor Insurance?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Private Motor Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Private Motor Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Liability Insurance
2.2.2 Liability Insurance
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Private Motor Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.5 Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Private Motor Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Private Motor Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Private Motor Insurance by Regions
4.1 Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Private Motor Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Private Motor Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Private Motor Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Private Motor Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Private Motor Insurance Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Private Motor Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Private Motor Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PICC
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 PICC Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PICC News
11.2 CPIC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 CPIC Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CPIC News
11.3 Progressive Corporation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Progressive Corporation Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Progressive Corporation News
11.4 AXA
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 AXA Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AXA News
11.5 Sompo Japan
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Sompo Japan Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Sompo Japan News
11.6 Ping An Insurance
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 Ping An Insurance Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Ping An Insurance News
11.7 Liberty Mutual Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Liberty Mutual Group Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Liberty Mutual Group News
11.8 Tokyo Marine
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Tokyo Marine Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Tokyo Marine News
11.9 Zurich
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Zurich Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Zurich News
11.10 Travelers Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Private Motor Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Travelers Group Private Motor Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Travelers Group News
11.11 Auto Owners Grp.
11.12 MAPFRE
11.13 Generali Group
11.14 Nationwide
11.15 Berkshire Hathaway
11.16 Aviva
11.17 AmTrust NGH
11.18 Old Republic International
11.19 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
11.20 Chubb
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Private Motor Insurance Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Private Motor Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Liability Insurance
Table 7. Major Players of Physical Damage Insurance
Table 8. Major Players of Other
Table 9. Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 10. Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 12. Global Private Motor Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
….….Continued
