COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Passwordless Authentication Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Passwordless Authentication Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Passwordless Authentication Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Passwordless Authentication Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud -Based
Web-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
IT and Telecomm
Healthcare
Government
Defense and Surveillance
Consumer Electronics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ping Identity
IDEE GmbH
Yubico
Microsoft
Authentiq
Secret Double Octopus
Groove id
1Kosmos
HYPR
cidaas
Privakey
Trusona
ReachFive
IdRamp
Identite
Fortmatic
OARO
Locurity
Veridium
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Passwordless Authentication Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Passwordless Authentication Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Passwordless Authentication Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Passwordless Authentication Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Passwordless Authentication Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Passwordless Authentication Software?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Segment by Type
Cloud -Based
2.2.2 Cloud -Based
2.3 Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Passwordless Authentication Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 IT and Telecomm
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Government
2.4.5 Defense and Surveillance
2.4.6 Consumer Electronics
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Passwordless Authentication Software by Players
3.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Passwordless Authentication Software by Regions
4.1 Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Passwordless Authentication Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Passwordless Authentication Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Passwordless Authentication Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ping Identity
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Ping Identity Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ping Identity News
11.2 IDEE GmbH
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.2.3 IDEE GmbH Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IDEE GmbH News
11.3 Yubico
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Yubico Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Yubico News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 Authentiq
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Authentiq Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Authentiq News
11.6 Secret Double Octopus
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Secret Double Octopus Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Secret Double Octopus News
11.7 Groove id
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Groove id Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Groove id News
11.8 1Kosmos
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.8.3 1Kosmos Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 1Kosmos News
11.9 HYPR
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.9.3 HYPR Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 HYPR News
11.10 cidaas
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Passwordless Authentication Software Product Offered
11.10.3 cidaas Passwordless Authentication Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 cidaas News
11.11 Privakey
11.12 Trusona
11.13 ReachFive
11.14 IdRamp
11.15 Identite
11.16 Fortmatic
11.17 OARO
11.18 Locurity
11.19 Veridium
