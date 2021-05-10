COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Education Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Education Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Education Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Education Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Quizworks B.V.
360Learning Engagement Platform
ProProfs.com
Adobe
ICS Learning Group
Techno Infonet
TalentLMS
Mindflash
Looop
iSpring Learn
Moodle
Open edX
Chamilo
Coassemble
EduMe
Skillcast LMS
Canvas
Agylia
CoreAchieve
Totara Learn
SAP
LearnUpon
Docebo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Education Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Education Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Education Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Education Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Education Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Online Education Management System?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Online Education Management System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Online Education Management System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Education Management System Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.3 Online Education Management System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Online Education Management System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
2.5 Online Education Management System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Online Education Management System by Players
3.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Online Education Management System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Education Management System by Regions
4.1 Online Education Management System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Education Management System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Education Management System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Education Management System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Education Management System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Education Management System by Countries
7.2 Europe Online Education Management System Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online Education Management System Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Education Management System by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Education Management System Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Education Management System Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online Education Management System Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online Education Management System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Online Education Management System Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online Education Management System Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online Education Management System Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online Education Management System Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Quizworks B.V.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.1.3 Quizworks B.V. Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Quizworks B.V. News
11.2 360Learning Engagement Platform
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.2.3 360Learning Engagement Platform Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 360Learning Engagement Platform News
11.3 ProProfs.com
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.3.3 ProProfs.com Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ProProfs.com News
11.4 Adobe
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.4.3 Adobe Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Adobe News
11.5 ICS Learning Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.5.3 ICS Learning Group Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ICS Learning Group News
11.6 Techno Infonet
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.6.3 Techno Infonet Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Techno Infonet News
11.7 TalentLMS
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.7.3 TalentLMS Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 TalentLMS News
11.8 Mindflash
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.8.3 Mindflash Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Mindflash News
11.9 Looop
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.9.3 Looop Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Looop News
11.10 iSpring Learn
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Education Management System Product Offered
11.10.3 iSpring Learn Online Education Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 iSpring Learn News
11.11 Moodle
11.12 Open edX
11.13 Chamilo
11.14 Coassemble
11.15 EduMe
11.16 Skillcast LMS
11.17 Canvas
11.18 Agylia
11.19 CoreAchieve
11.20 Totara Learn
11.21 SAP
11.22 LearnUpon
11.23 Docebo
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Online Education Management System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Online Education Management System Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Online Education Management System Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Cloud-Based
Table 7. Major Players of Web-Based
Table 8. Online Education Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Online Education Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Online Education Management System Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global Online Education Management System Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 14. Global Online Education Management System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 15. Online Education Management System Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 18. Global Online Education Management System Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 19. Global Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 20. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 22. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 23. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 24. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 25. Americas Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 26. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 27. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 28. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 29. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 30. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 31. APAC Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 32. Europe Online Education Management System Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 33. Europe Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 34. Europe Online Education Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 35. Europe Online Education Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 36. Europe Online Education Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
….….Continued
