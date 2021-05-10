COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of On-Demand Staffing Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the On-Demand Staffing Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the On-Demand Staffing Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by On-Demand Staffing Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud -Based
Web-based
Segmentation by end users: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amazon’s Mechanical Turk
DesignContest
TaskRabbit
99designs
DesignCrowd
Thumbtack
Jobble
Wonolo
VOICEOVERS.com
Fusion Event Staffing
Zaarly
Bidvine
Bacon
Fancy Hands
MyWorkChoice
Helpware
Broxer Technologies
Staffy
WorkMarket
Bluecrew
Phlatbed
QAPA
Ossisto
meploy
Pared
Coople
Rota
Eden
Catapult
GigSmart
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global On-Demand Staffing Service market size by key regions/countries, type and end users, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of On-Demand Staffing Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global On-Demand Staffing Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the On-Demand Staffing Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of On-Demand Staffing Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the On-Demand Staffing Service?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud -Based
2.2.2 Cloud -Based
2.3 On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 On-Demand Staffing Service Segment by End Users
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users
2.5.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth Rate by End Users (2015-2020)
3 Global On-Demand Staffing Service by Players
3.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 On-Demand Staffing Service by Regions
4.1 On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe On-Demand Staffing Service by Countries
7.2 Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa On-Demand Staffing Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global On-Demand Staffing Service Forecast by End Users
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Amazon’s Mechanical Turk
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Amazon’s Mechanical Turk On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Amazon’s Mechanical Turk News
11.2 DesignContest
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.2.3 DesignContest On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DesignContest News
11.3 TaskRabbit
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.3.3 TaskRabbit On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 TaskRabbit News
11.4 99designs
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.4.3 99designs On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 99designs News
11.5 DesignCrowd
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.5.3 DesignCrowd On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 DesignCrowd News
11.6 Thumbtack
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.6.3 Thumbtack On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Thumbtack News
11.7 Jobble
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.7.3 Jobble On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Jobble News
11.8 Wonolo
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Wonolo On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Wonolo News
11.9 VOICEOVERS.com
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.9.3 VOICEOVERS.com On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 VOICEOVERS.com News
11.10 Fusion Event Staffing
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 On-Demand Staffing Service Product Offered
11.10.3 Fusion Event Staffing On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Fusion Event Staffing News
11.11 Zaarly
11.12 Bidvine
11.13 Bacon
11.14 Fancy Hands
11.15 MyWorkChoice
11.16 Helpware
11.17 Broxer Technologies
11.18 Staffy
11.19 WorkMarket
11.20 Bluecrew
11.21 Phlatbed
11.22 QAPA
11.23 Ossisto
11.24 meploy
11.25 Pared
11.26 Coople
11.27 Rota
11.28 Eden
11.29 Catapult
11.30 GigSmart
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by On-Demand Staffing Service Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Cloud -Based
Table 7. Major Players of Web-based
Table 8. On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 14. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 15. On-Demand Staffing Service Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 18. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 19. Global On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 20. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 22. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 23. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 24. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 25. Americas On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
Table 26. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 27. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 28. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 29. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 30. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 31. APAC On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
Table 32. Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 33. Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 34. Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 35. Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 36. Europe On-Demand Staffing Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
….….Continued
