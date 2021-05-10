According to this study, over the next five years the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 706.9 million by 2025, from $ 608 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oligonucleotide Therapeutics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics , covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oligonucleotide Therapeutics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Aptamer

Other

In 2018, antisense oligonucleotides accounted for the highest proportion of income, reaching 96.52%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Neuromuscular Diseases

ATTR

Hepatic VOD

Other

According to the application, neuromuscular diseases and hepatic VOD are the most important, accounting for 51.69% and 42.23%, respectively.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Biogen

Sarepta Therapeutics

Bausch & Lomb

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Akcea Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Kastle therapeutics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics by Company

3.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

